National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.50% of National Beverage worth $205,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in National Beverage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.17. 49,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,906. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $318.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

