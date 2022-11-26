Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $69,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after buying an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.84. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $129.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

