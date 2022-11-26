Natixis Investment Managers International Has $11.84 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova grew its stake in Waste Management by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 58,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $164.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

