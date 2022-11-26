Natixis Investment Managers International Has $237.90 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.8% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $237,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $640,957,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $351.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

