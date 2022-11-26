Natixis Investment Managers International Has $48.51 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $48,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

