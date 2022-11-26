Natixis Investment Managers International Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 31,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 209,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,835,000 after purchasing an additional 137,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $319.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 153.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

