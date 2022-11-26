Natixis Investment Managers International Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.33% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $43,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

JKHY stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.26.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

