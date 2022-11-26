Natixis Investment Managers International Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $212,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 37.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

NYSE:CI opened at $323.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

