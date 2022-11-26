Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 2,385 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAT opened at $235.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

