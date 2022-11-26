NEAR Protocol Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00010079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $72.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00078724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00061922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 830,705,779 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

