Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

NEOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at $139,651.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Neogen by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neogen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Neogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.