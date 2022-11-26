Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”

William Blair upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
NEOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Neogen Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Neogen stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Neogen by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neogen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Neogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.