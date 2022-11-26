Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005575 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $629.72 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
