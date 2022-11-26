New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Found Gold by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 332,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in New Found Gold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 19.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Found Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

New Found Gold stock opened at 3.65 on Friday. New Found Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of 2.92 and a 52-week high of 7.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.61.

New Found Gold Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

