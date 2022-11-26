Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $205,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

