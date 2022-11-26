NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NewRiver REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

LON:NRR opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.87) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,675.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.36) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.01) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Friday.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

