Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,494 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 1.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Nutrien by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 985,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.07. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.