nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

