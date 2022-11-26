Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $262.53 million and $13.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.79 or 0.07342216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00077856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04622824 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $16,386,480.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

