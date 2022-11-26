OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Shares Up 0.3%

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.50 and last traded at $152.50. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.65.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

