Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.35. 51,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

