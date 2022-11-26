Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TOL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 546,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,139. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

