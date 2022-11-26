Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 180.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ingevity by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 182.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ingevity by 137.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,977. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

