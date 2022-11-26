Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 219.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $250.42. The stock had a trading volume of 253,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,710. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.