Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 219.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.