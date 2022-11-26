Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 243,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,221,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,679,000 after buying an additional 688,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,543,000 after buying an additional 2,257,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,329,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,005,000 after buying an additional 1,127,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

