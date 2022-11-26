Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,535,308 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535,308 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises about 1.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 1.42% of Elanco Animal Health worth $132,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 2,136,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

