Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 3,611 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.46. 321,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

