Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 89,017 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 956,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,202. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

