Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.98. 273,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

