Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 4.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.23% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $343,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036,406. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

