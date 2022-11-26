Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Hits $158.88 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $158.88 million and $10.93 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

