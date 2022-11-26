Oppenheimer Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $45.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XPO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.91.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Trading Up 0.1 %

XPO Logistics stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $729,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,018,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.