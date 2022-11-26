Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.