OriginTrail Achieves Market Cap of $62.50 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $62.50 million and approximately $767,916.23 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

