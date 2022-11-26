OriginTrail Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $60.95 million and $791,241.13 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

