Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $155,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $243,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,773,583 shares of company stock valued at $331,384,925 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after buying an additional 743,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after buying an additional 268,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 421.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.