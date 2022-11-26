Ossiam Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.2% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock opened at $533.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $236.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

