Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

