Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ossiam increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Argus cut their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.48 and its 200 day moving average is $280.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

