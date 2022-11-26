Ossiam Buys 3,255 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in Cigna by 57.1% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Performance

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $323.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.25 and its 200 day moving average is $282.67.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

