Ossiam Buys Shares of 46,199 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after buying an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

