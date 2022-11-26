Ossiam Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.