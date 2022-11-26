Ossiam Sells 36,752 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ossiam lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,752 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $235.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

