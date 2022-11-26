Ossiam Takes $2.73 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $114.78 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

