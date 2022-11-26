Ossiam Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,316,000 after purchasing an additional 441,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $12,418,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

