Oxen Market Cap Hits $10.70 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $144,268.29 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,600.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00470239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00122672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00833134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00687628 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00242663 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,857,556 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

