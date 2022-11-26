Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.70 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and approximately $160,164.09 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,658.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00453920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00124794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00826850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00691578 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00243174 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,845,439 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.