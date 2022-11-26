Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 82,412 Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Allied Motion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $579.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Stories

