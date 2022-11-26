Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $265.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average of $217.62.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

