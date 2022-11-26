Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.25 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

