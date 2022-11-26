Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

